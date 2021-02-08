U.S. says to re-engage with top U.N. human rights forum

The United States will participate as an observer in the U.N. Human Rights Council, which it quit in June 2018 under the Trump administration, while seeking reforms, a U.S. envoy told the Geneva forum on Monday.

Mark Cassayre, U.S. charge d'affaires at the U.S. mission to the U.N. in Geneva, told a council organisational meeting: "I am pleased to inform you that this morning, Secretary (Antony) Blinken will announce that the United States will reengage with the United Nations Human Rights Council as an observer. We do so knowing that the most effective way to reform and improve the Council is to engage with it in a principled fashion."

