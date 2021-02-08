Myanmar junta leader to give first address to nation since coup - state TV

Myanmar's military ruler Senior General Min Aung Hlaing will address the country on television on Monday night, state TV reported, as nationwide protests against his coup last week intensified.

The junta leader would "address the current situation of the country", the announcement said, in what would be his first remarks to the nation since he ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government last week.

