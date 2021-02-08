Russia's 2020 deaths up by 324,000 from 2019 - stats service

Russia's 2020 deaths up by 324,000 from 2019 - stats serviceReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:49 IST
Russia's state statistics service said on Monday there had been 323,802 more deaths in 2020 than in 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of 17.9%.
It added that it had recorded 44,435 deaths caused by or related to COVID-19 in December alone.
