Russia's 2020 deaths up by 324,000 from 2019 - stats service

Russia's state statistics service said on Monday there had been 323,802 more deaths in 2020 than in 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of 17.9%.

It added that it had recorded 44,435 deaths caused by or related to COVID-19 in December alone.

