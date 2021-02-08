Left Menu

Revenue officials, lawyer booked in misappropriation of trust property in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:56 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police crime branch registered a case against several revenue officials and a lawyer on Monday for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of the property of the Rajiv Gandhi trust here, an official said.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the law against three revenue officials and the lawyer who is also executor of the trust, besides several other people, a spokesperson of the Jammu Crime Branch said.

Those named in the FIR include advocate Ashok Vijay Gupta, Girdwar deputy revenue officer Shiv Kumar and Jammu divisional commissioner Anwar Sadotra.

He said a complaint was lodged by Bhushan Gupta, stating that his father's cousin brother Himnishwar Gupta had executed a will deed of his properties before his death 26 years ago and nominated four close friends as trustees and has also named the trust by the name of Shri Rajiv Gandhi Trust.

Ashok Gupta ''dishonestly disposed'' of property, thereby committed breach by way of misappropriation in connivance with the then revenue officials at the helm of affairs, the spokesperson said, quoting the complaint.

On the receipt of the complaint, he said preliminary verification was initiated by crime branch and relevant revenue record along with other evidence was obtained, which prima facie substantiated the allegations against the accused.

''The omissions and commissions, on the part of the accused, prima facie constitute offences punishable under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,'' the spokesperson said, adding a formal case has been registered for in-depth investigation. PTI TAS ABHMB

