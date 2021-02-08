Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Over 30 workers from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri missing

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Over 30 people from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri who worked at a hydro project in Uttrarakhand's Tapovan are missing after flash floods triggered by the breaking off a glacier caused extensive damage there.

The missing people belong to Nighasan tehsil of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations on Sunday.

The report of them going missing surfaced when some of the rescued workers contacted their family members and informed them about the tragedy.

According to the kin of those missing, at least 34 people from various villages -- 15 from Ichhanagar; eight from Bhairampur; four from Babupurwa; three of Tikonia; and one each from Bhulanpur, Kadiya, Singahi and Mirjapur -- are missing.

Nighasan Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Om Prakash Gupta had said on Sunday that the administration was not in a position to confirm the number of missing people till communication with the Uttarakhand government.

On Monday, Lakhimpur Kheri DM Shailendra Kumar Singh, along with SP Vijay Dhull, met family members of those missing.

The DM assured them of all aid and assistance.

Meanwhile, the office of the relief commissioner in Lucknow said that it has started a state-level emergency operation centre to enable family members of the missing persons to speak to them.

People can register information about their missing family members on helpline 1070 and on WhatsApp number 9454411036.

Later, a statement by the information office of Lakhimpur Kheri district said the district magistrate and the superintendent of police visited Babupurva, Bhairampur, Ichhanagar and other villages, and met family members of the missing people.

They said, that the administration was working on identifying such persons who have been unable to contact their family members, and making a list.

The relief commission officials of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are being informed about it and more information about them is being gathered, the officers said.

Both the officials spoke to labourers in Chamoli with whom contact could be established and enquired about their well being, according to an official statement.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

