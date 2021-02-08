SGPC delegation to meet U'khand CM to seek reconstruction of Gurdwara Gian Godri in Haridwar

Left Menu

Updated: 08-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:31 IST
Amritsar, Feb 8 (PTI) A delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will soon meet Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for reconstruction of historic Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib in Haridwar, associated with Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

This was stated by SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur after a meeting of the sub-committee on Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib at Amritsar on Monday.

Kaur said, “The sentiments of the sangat (devotees) are connected with Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib in the remembrance of Guru Nanak's visit to Haridwar. Efforts are being made by the SGPC to reestablish the gurdwara at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. For this, a delegation of SGPC will be meeting the chief minister of Uttarakhand.” Guru Nanak Dev had visited Gurdwara Sri Gian Godri Sahib at Har Ki Pauri. It was demolished in 1979.

Kaur said a letter will be sent to the Uttarakhand chief minister in order to seek time for a meeting.

