Mumbai civic body approves 58 works to prevent water-logging

The Mumbai civic body's standingcommittee on Monday approved 58 works to the tune of Rs 190crore to prevent water logging during monsoon season, arelease said.

These works, including desilting of nullahs and layingof additional storm water drain lines, will be undertakensoon, and most of them will be completed before monsoon, itsaid.

''Once these works will be completed, it will help inspeedy discharge of monsoon water in the areas concerned,bringing a relief for the citizens,'' the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The storm water drains department has done ascientific study on the speedy discharge of rain water and onaspects like storm water drain pipelines, their carryingcapacity, the water pumping capacity, besides he high and lowtides, it said.

An additional storm water drain line of 900 mm will belaid at Gandhi market in suburban Matunga, the BMC said,adding that seven pumps will be also deployed for draining therain water.

