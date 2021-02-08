NCC DG emphasises need to set up NCC training academy in Meghalaya

National Cadet Corps DirectorGeneral Lt Gen T K Aich on Monday emphasised on the need toset up a NCC training academy in Meghalaya as the NCC isexecuting an expansion plan in the North East region,officials said.

The NCC DG is on a 3-day visit to the region, theysaid.

''He (DG) emphasised the need to create a NCC trainingacademy in Meghalaya for training of cadets and holding ofcamps,'' Defence spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singhsaid.

The DG said the NCC is executing an expansion plan inthe region with the induction of about 18,000 new cadets soon.

According to the Defence official, ''The DG discussedin detail the expansion of NCC in border areas as a part ofPM's vision in enhancing the outreach of NCC in every nook andcorner of the country.'' The DG emphasized on the need to make NCC available toeach and every youth in the North East Region.

The Lt Gen also commended the NCC Directorate NorthEastern Region for their splendid performance at the recentlyconcluded Republic Day Celebration 2021 by taking the 4thposition at the all India level for the first time.

The DG also visited Shillong Group Headquarters hereand inspected the Guard of honour following which he called onGovernor Satya Pal Malik and apprised him of the expansionplan and other ongoing NCC related issues in the state.

