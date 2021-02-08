Left Menu

Jal Shakti Ministry developing device to check water quality in villages: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Jal Shakti Ministry is working to develop a portable device to check water quality in villages, a senior official said on Monday. Bharat Lal, the Additional Secretary and Mission Director National Jal Jeevan Mission under the ministry, also said sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) solutions are being developed to measure and monitor water supply in villages. ''We are working with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. We are trying to get developed Portable Domestic Water Quality Testing Device. It can tell you about water quality,'' said Lal, who is responsible for the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission that aims to provide functional tap water connections to rural households. To ensure tap water quality, laboratories will be accredited with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for testing samples at nominal rates. ''Smart Portable Device are being developed with the help of Ministry of Commerce and Industry for water testing at village level or even at households,'' he added.

