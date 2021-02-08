Left Menu

Telangana BJP chief, party MLA, others booked over Suryapet incident
Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI): A case was registered againstTelangana BJP unit president and Karimnagar MPBandiSanjayKumar, party MLA M Raghunandan Rao and others in connectionwith violence in Suryapet district, even as six people werealso arrested on Monday, police said.

BJP's Suryapet district president Bhagya Reddy wasamong the six, who were arrested, a police official said.

Three police personnel were injured on Sunday in stonepelting allegedly by BJP workers after a meeting organised byit support of tribals land issue turned violent, police said.

Tension prevailed after some BJP activists damaged ashed on a disputed land of 120 acres at Gurrambodu villageprompting the police to lathicharge to disperse them.

Police registered two cases in connection with theincident including one against Sanjay Kumar, Raghunandan Raoand others under various IPC sections for allegedly violatingconditions over conduct of the meeting besides abetting theoffence (violence by BJP activists) and assaulting policepersonnel causing injuries, a senior police official told PTI.

They were also booked on other charges of unlawfulassembly, conducting the meeting after permitted time in adisputed land, entering into a private land, obstructingtraffic among others, the official said.

Alleging that the tribals land was encroached, theTelangana BJP's ST Morcha had organised a meeting ''GirijanaBharosa Yatra'' in which Sanjay Kumar and other senior partyleaders participated.

The dispute pertains to 120 acres in the area.

The tribals claim rights over it saying it was allotted tothem while another stakeholder had set up a shed of a privatecompany on the land staking claim.

