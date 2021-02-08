Left Menu

UK calls for reset with EU and 'refinement' of Brexit deal

Relations between Brussels and London strained by years of bruising Brexit talks took a turn for the worse last month when the EU threatened to use emergency measures to stop coronavirus vaccines going from the bloc into Northern Ireland. To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland remained within the EU's single market for goods under the Brexit deal, effectively creating a frontier within the United Kingdom.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:38 IST
UK calls for reset with EU and 'refinement' of Brexit deal

Britain called on Monday for a reset in relations with the European Union and a refinement of a Brexit deal covering trade with Northern Ireland, saying trust was eroded when Brussels attempted to restrict COVID-19 vaccine supplies. Relations between Brussels and London strained by years of bruising Brexit talks took a turn for the worse last month when the EU threatened to use emergency measures to stop coronavirus vaccines going from the bloc into Northern Ireland.

To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland remained within the EU's single market for goods under the Brexit deal, effectively creating a frontier within the United Kingdom. The EU swiftly changed its position on the vaccines but London hopes to capitalise on the gaffe to win changes to the Brexit deal because the new rules have caused disruption in Britain's trade with Northern Ireland.

"It was a moment when trust was eroded, when damage was done and where movement is required in order to ensure that we have an appropriate reset," Michael Gove, who is in charge of implementing the divorce deal, told a parliamentary committee. Striking at the heart of the EU's project, Gove scolded the bloc for putting its members above the people of Northern Ireland by raising the prospect of checks on vaccines at the border - something Brussels has long said it wanted to avoid.

"If people put a particular type of integrationist theology ahead of the interests of the people of Northern Ireland they are not serving the cause of peace and progress in Northern Ireland, and that is my principal and overriding concern," he said. "Pandora's Box has been opened and that is concerning ... who knows what Trojan horses will come out," Gove said, quoting former Labour Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin's words about the idea of joining a forerunner of the EU.

The EU's swift U-turn has emboldened British ministers, and last week Gove sent a letter to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic demanding some changes to the so-called Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit deal. He demanded grace periods for the transport of food from Britain to Northern Ireland be extended from a few months to at last two years.

"There are a number of issues ... where we believe that we do need refinement of the way in which the protocol operates for it to be effective in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland," Gove told the lawmakers. Some Northern Irish politicians have called for the protocol to be scrapped saying it has caused shortages in supermarkets and impeded the delivery of other goods.

The EU and Britain have agreed to work intensively to resolve the difficulties and Gove is expected to meet Sefcovic on Thursday to try to find a way forward. Politicians have been keen to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, fearing it could be detrimental to the 1998 peace agreement that ended three decades of conflict in the province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sidhu meets Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi

Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here and it is learnt that they discussed considering an active role for him in the party, sources said.It is speculated that Sidhu, wh...

Fauci says quick vaccinations needed to slow variants

The best defense against emerging variants of the coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top U.S. infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on Monday. Nearly 700 cases associate...

New figures suggest Russia had third highest COVID-19 death toll in 2020

Russias state statistics service on Monday reported 162,429 deaths related to COVID-19 in Russia last year, a tally that is much higher than previously reported and amounts to the worlds third highest death toll from the disease in 2020. Th...

Goldman Sachs boosts U.S. GDP estimate, sees relief bill at $1.5 trillion

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter to 11 from 10 and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at 1.5 trillion, up from their previous 1.1 trillion estima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021