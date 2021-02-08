Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by unidentified person

The deceased, identified as Shiv Kumar, worked as a manager at the office of his relative and also was a caretaker in the building where the incident took place, they said.The police said the man had stab injuries near his neck and was found lying unconscious on his bed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:40 IST
Man stabbed to death by unidentified person

A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by an unidentified person at his house in Central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Shiv Kumar, worked as a manager at the office of his relative and also was a caretaker in the building where the incident took place, they said.

The police said the man had stab injuries near his neck and was found lying unconscious on his bed. His wife and children were sleeping on the floor in the same room when the incident took place, they said.

The clothes from the 'almirah' were found lying on the floor, police said, adding that a guard along with his wife were also sleeping in an adjoining room.

The guard told the police that he did not hear any commotion but the deceased's wife claimed that a thief had entered the house and stabbed her husband, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh said a case of murder has been registered and multiple teams are working to crack the case.

''Forensic team has also been called to analyse and lift clues from the crime scene. We have got certain vital clues which will help the investigation and the teams are working on it,'' he said.

