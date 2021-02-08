Left Menu

Man gets life term for woman's murder

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:41 IST
A court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Monday for killing a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district two years ago.

Pappu, a van driver, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of three years with a fine of Rs 10,000, the additional district government counsel said.

In the order, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjai Kumar Yadav said if Pappu failed to deposit the fine under each section, he would have to undergo punishment of a year extra in each section, adding that all the punishment would go concurrently.

The woman had gone to learn stitching at a centre in her village in Goverdhan police station area on February 2, 2019, but did not return. A missing complaint was filed by her father-in-law two days later and her body was found on February 17 in an area falling under the Refinery police station, the prosecution said.

On the basis of call details, Pappu, a resident of the same village, was arrested and charged with murder, the counsel said. PTI CORRHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

