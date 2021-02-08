Business partner of Giuliani associate gets 1 year prison

Business partner of Giuliani associate gets 1 year prisonReuters | New York | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:01 IST
A former business partner of Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced on Monday to one year and a day in prison for duping investors in a start-up insurer and lying to the Federal Election Commission.
David Correia, 45, had pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud conspiracy over his role in Fraud Guarantee, a Florida-based company created ostensibly to protect consumers from being defrauded.
