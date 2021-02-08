Former business partner of Giuliani associate gets one year in jail
An ex-business partner of Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced on Monday to one year and a day in prison for duping investors in a start-up insurer and lying to the Federal Election Commission. David Correia, 45, had pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud conspiracy over his role in Fraud Guarantee, a Florida-based company created ostensibly to protect consumers from being defrauded.
David Correia, 45, had pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud conspiracy over his role in Fraud Guarantee, a Florida-based company created ostensibly to protect consumers from being defrauded. Prosecutors said Correia and Parnas conned victims into investing more than $2 million, but then withdrew much of it for family or personal use, including political donations.
Correia also admitted to making false statements concerning what prosecutors called an illegal $325,000 donation that Parnas and Igor Fruman, another Giuliani associate, made toward Trump's unsuccessful 2020 reelection campaign. The defendant was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan.
