Former business partner of Giuliani associate gets one year in jail

An ex-business partner of Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced on Monday to one year and a day in prison for duping investors in a start-up insurer and lying to the Federal Election Commission. David Correia, 45, had pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud conspiracy over his role in Fraud Guarantee, a Florida-based company created ostensibly to protect consumers from being defrauded.

Updated: 08-02-2021 23:24 IST
An ex-business partner of Lev Parnas, a onetime associate of former U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was sentenced on Monday to one year and a day in prison for duping investors in a start-up insurer and lying to the Federal Election Commission.

David Correia, 45, had pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud conspiracy over his role in Fraud Guarantee, a Florida-based company created ostensibly to protect consumers from being defrauded. Prosecutors said Correia and Parnas conned victims into investing more than $2 million, but then withdrew much of it for family or personal use, including political donations.

Correia also admitted to making false statements concerning what prosecutors called an illegal $325,000 donation that Parnas and Igor Fruman, another Giuliani associate, made toward Trump's unsuccessful 2020 reelection campaign. The defendant was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan.

