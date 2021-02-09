Left Menu

TDP Andhra President receives bail in attempt to murder case

A Sompeta court in Srikakulam district granted bail to TDP's Andhra Pradesh president K Atchannaidu on Monday on a surety bond of Rs 50,000.

Advocate G Ramarao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Sompeta court in Srikakulam district granted bail to TDP's Andhra Pradesh president K Atchannaidu on Monday on a surety bond of Rs 50,000. Atchannaidu was arrested and remanded for 14 days for threatening one K Appanna from filing nomination for sarpanch election in his native village Nimmada.

A total of 12 others who were arrested in the same case also got bail on the surety of Rs 50,000. Another 9 accused in the case got anticipatory bail. According to TDP leader's advocate G Ramarao, former minister Atchannaidu was arrested by Kotabommali police and a case of attempt to murder case was filed against him.

"There was no jurisdiction at Kotabommali. So we had applied for bail at the 6th additional district sessions court in Sompeta. The matter came for hearing on Monday. Andhra government has appointed Additional Advocate General Sudhakar Reddy on behalf of the complainant. The court has granted bail to Atchannaidu and the remaining 12 arrested people on the surety of Rs 50,000," said Ramarao. (ANI)

