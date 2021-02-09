Left Menu

Sasikala reaches Chennai after 23 hr road trip from Bengaluru

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:14 IST
Sasikala reaches Chennai after 23 hr road trip from Bengaluru
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikalaon Tuesday arrived here, 23 hours after her departure fromBengaluru, where she had served a four year jail term in acorruption case and also underwent treatment for COVID-19.

The 65 year-old former confidante of late ChiefMinister J Jayalalithaa arrived at T Nagar around 7 am onTuesday.

She had left the Karnataka capital by car on Mondaymorning and was accorded a grand reception by her supportersall along the way, till she reached the city this morning.

Before reaching home, she visited the residence ofAIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran atRamapuram here and paid floral tributes to his portrait andgarlanded a statue of the popular leader installed there.

She was accompanied by her nephew and Amma MakkalMunntera Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Earlier, she underwent her sentence in the Rs 66.65 croredisproportionate assets case at the Parapana Agrahara centralprison in Bengaluru since February, 2017 and was set free onJanuary 27.

However, she remained at the Government Victoriahospital, where she had been admitted after testing positivefor COVID-19 while under judicial custody.

She was discharged from the hospital on January 31 afterwhich she stayed at a resort, about 35 km from Bengaluru.

On Monday morning, she left the resort, accompanied byDhinakaran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

