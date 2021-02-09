Left Menu

CBI files chargesheet against 7, including former BSF Commandant over illegal cattle trade

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against seven people, including a former Commandant of the Border Security Force and other private persons, at a Special Court in West Bengal's Asansol district in connection with alleged illegal cross-border cattle trade. The CBI had registered a case on September 21 last year against four persons (including the former Commandant); three private persons and unknown public servants/private persons as per a statement by the investigative agency.

Searches were conducted at 34 locations across the country at the premises of the accused. Then Commandant, BSF and a private person were arrested during the course of the investigation. The said private person continues to be in judicial custody at the time of submission of chargesheet. "Evidence has been found during investigation regarding the alleged illegal cross-border selling of cattle, the related movement, delivery and use of ill-gotten money," the statement added.

It was further alleged that the said private person was the organizer of this illegal trade and was assisted by two other accused in connivance with then Commandant of 36 Bn, BSF, deployed at Murshidabad and Maldah. It was also alleged that three other accused assisted and showed fictitious business activities to regularize the ill-gotten money.

Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

