Left Menu

Biden calls India's Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through "Quad" grouping

India, United States, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific, diplomats say. Biden spoke to Modi on Monday night in his first call since taking office last month and noted that India-U.S. ties were held together by a shared commitment to democratic values.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:54 IST
Biden calls India's Modi, seeks to strengthen regional security through "Quad" grouping
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a telephone call to strengthen Indo-Pacific security through the Quad grouping of countries that is seen as a way to push back against China's growing assertiveness in the region. India, United States, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific, diplomats say.

Biden spoke to Modi on Monday night in his first call since taking office last month and noted that India-U.S. ties were held together by a shared commitment to democratic values. "The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad," the White House said in a statement.

China has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development and urged the United States to drop its "Cold War mentality". Last year, the four countries held joint naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal after New Delhi dropped its hesitation for fear of antagonising Beijing.

Modi told Biden he would work to elevate the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Indian foreign ministry said in its readout of the call. India is locked in a military standoff with China over their disputed mountainous border since April and public opinion has hardened against Beijing after soldiers were killed in a clash there.

Japan's Sankei newspaper reported over the weekend that the leaders of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia plan to hold a summit, in a further tightening of ties between the four powerful democracies. Biden and Modi also agreed to work closely to fight COVID-19, renew their partnership on climate change and defend democratic institution and norms around the world, including in Myanmar, where the military seized power last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee to hold meeting over Mori comments as volunteers withdraw help

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is set to convene a special board meeting as early as Friday after the outcry over committee president Yoshiro Moris sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.There are no plans ...

Study reveals high blood pressure causes atrial fibrillation

A new study has found that high blood pressure is casually associated with the most common heart rhythm disorder. The findings of the study were published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.Study author Dr Georgios Georgiopoul...

Australian Rules-McGuire steps down as Collingwood president after racism report

Collingwood Magpies long-serving president Eddie McGuire stepped down from his role on Tuesday following an independent review which found systemic racism within the Australian Football League AFL club. McGuire, who spent 22 years at Collin...

4 hurt in fire after cylinder explodes in Noida company

Four people were injured on Tuesday when a fire broke out on the premises of a private company in Noida following an LPG cylinder explosion, police said.The incident took place around 11 am in Sector 4 of the city, the police said.Those inj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021