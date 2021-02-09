Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll rises to 28, operation underway to rescue 35 people trapped in tunnel

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has mounted to 28, said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:15 IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll rises to 28, operation underway to rescue 35 people trapped in tunnel
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier burst incident has mounted to 28, said the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday. "About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we are trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them. We have recovered two more corpses, total death count has reached 28 so far," Rawat said

The Chief Minister said that the rescue team has managed to reach the Malari valley area in the Dhauli Ganga valley through a rope to deliver ration packages. "Rescue team has managed to reach the Malari Valley area through rope and now necessary packages, ration can be sent easily. Earlier, only a limited stock could be supplied via helicopter but there will not be any problem now," he said.

The operation tasks for rescue operations commenced with Mi-17 airborne from Dehradun for Joshimath with NDRF personnel on board this morning. The Indian Air Force (IAF) said that an ALH carrying DRDO's Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) scientists is undertaking a recce of the Tapovan area.

Earlier today, a joint team of ITBP, Army, NDRF, and SDRF entered the Tapovan tunnel to check the water level inside the tunnel ahead of the point where the debris have been cleared. As per the State Emergency Operations Center, Dehradun, 16 firemen are deployed at the site along with 26 personnel of police.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday will apprise the Rajya Sabha about the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand in the wake of glacier burst. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt asks automakers to stop selling vehicles with purposefully downgraded safety standards

The government on Tuesday expressed concern over reports that automobile manufacturers are selling vehicles with purposefully downgraded safety standards in India and asked them to stop the unpardonable practice.Speaking at a seminar on imp...

BJP turned country into crematorium, won't allow same to happen in Bengal: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Kalna rally.

BJP turned country into crematorium, wont allow same to happen in Bengal TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at Kalna rally. PTI AMR ACD ACD...

Fossil fuel pollution causes one in five premature deaths globally -study

Pollution from fossil fuels causes one in five premature deaths globally, suggesting the health impacts of burning coal, oil and natural gas may be far higher than previously thought, according to a study published on Tuesday.Parts of China...

PM gets emotional while reminiscing about his close association with Ghulam Nabi Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down several times in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while reminiscing about his close association with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term is coming to an end next week.The prime minister was particip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021