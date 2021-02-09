Police in Myanmar capital fire gunshots into air to disperse protesters - witnesses

Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw fired gunshots into the air on Tuesday to disperse demonstrations against the ruling military, witnesses said, as protesters defied bans on gatherings amid nationwide outrage at last week's coup. One witness told Reuters demonstrators were running away as guns were fired into the air, but not in the direction of the crowd.

The witness said police had initially used water cannon and tried to push a large crowd back, but demonstrators responded with projectiles. Footage on social media showed people running, with the sound of several gunshots in the distance.

