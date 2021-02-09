Left Menu

Myanmar extends curbs on gatherings to more areas -army information unit

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:11 IST
Myanmar's authorities extended areas where gatherings are restricted to more parts of the country on Tuesday, the military's information unit said, after protesters confronted police in cities across the Southeast Asian country.

The areas where public gatherings of more than five people are banned and a curfew has been imposed include the commercial hub of Yangon, the capital Napyitaw, as well as some towns in the Magwe region, Kachin state, Kayah state, Mon state and Shan State, the Facebook page of the military's True News information unit said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

