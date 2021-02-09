Left Menu

Thai court denies bail request for activists prosecuted for insulting king - lawyer

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:01 IST
Thai court denies bail request for activists prosecuted for insulting king - lawyer
Representative Image

A Thai court on Tuesday denied a bail request for four activists prosecuted for insulting the country's monarchy, their lawyer said.

The four had earlier on Tuesday denied insulting the king in what was the first court case stemming from protests last year where activists had demanded reforms to the monarchy.

