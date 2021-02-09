Left Menu

Officials: Separate attacks kill 9 people in Afghanistan

According to the foreign ministry, it was their car and one of the ministrys drivers was killed in that attack in the Macrorayan neighbourhood.Also Tuesday, four police officers were killed and a fifth was wounded when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Herat provinces Zenda Jan district, said Wahid Qatali, the provincial governor.At least 21 Taliban insurgents, including three key members of the group, were killed in a special operation conducted by Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province, the Ministry of Defense said.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:30 IST
Officials: Separate attacks kill 9 people in Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A string of attacks on Tuesday in Afghanistan killed five government employees and four policemen, officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In the capital, Kabul, gunmen opened fire in the Bagh-e Daud neighborhood and killed four employees of the ministry for rural development, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the city's police chief.

Hours after the attack, the presidential palace in a statement said the target was Reyaz Ahmad Khalil, the acting provincial director of the department for rural development of Maidan Wardak province. He was among the fatalities in the attack.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack and accused the Taliban of stalling peace talks by once again escalating the violence. "They have show that they don't believe in peace," Ghani said.

Elsewhere in Kabul, a sticky bomb attached to a car exploded, killing another government employee, Faramarz later said. According to the foreign ministry, it was their car and one of the ministry's drivers was killed in that attack in the Macrorayan neighbourhood.

Also Tuesday, four police officers were killed and a fifth was wounded when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Herat province's Zenda Jan district, said Wahid Qatali, the provincial governor.

At least 21 Taliban insurgents, including three key members of the group, were killed in a special operation conducted by Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province, the Ministry of Defense said. The statement added that another 18 Taliban fighters were wounded in the districts of Almar and Qaisar in Faryab. The Taliban did not comment on the ministry's statement.

Violence in Afghanistan has been relentless while peace talks between the Taliban and government representatives that have been underway in Qatar for months have now stalled. There has also been a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings, and violence on the battlefield.

Najia Anwari, the spokeswoman for the state ministry for peace, said Tuesday that several members of the government negotiating team have temporarily returned from Qatar, for personal issues. She did not elaborate.

The Islamic State group has also increased its attacks in Kabul lately. Most recently, it claimed responsibility for the bombing targeting minority Sikhs on Saturday in the Afghan capital. Two members of the Sikh community were killed in the blast, which struck a store in central Kabul. With growing threats from IS, Afghanistan's once-thriving community of Sikhs and Hindus has dwindled from as many as 250,000 members to fewer than 700.

Last March, alone IS gunman rampaged through a Sikh house of worship in the heart of Kabul, killing 25 worshippers and wounding eight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 deaths 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks: Govt

Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent ...

Narayanasamy to meet President to seek recall of Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Tuesday left for Delhi, accompanied by a threemember delegation, to meet the President to seek recall of LtGovernor Kiran Bedi, for allegedly impeding implementation ofvarious decisions of the elec...

DRI arrests 3 for dealing in drugs in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Tuesday arrested three people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act for illegal NRx drugs diversion and dealings. In a week-long operation conducted by DRI in Indore, Shivpu...

Four serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza virus

Four serological samples of bird droppings collected from Delhi zoo have been found positive for the Avian influenza virus, authorities said on Tuesday.The National Zoological Park NZP in the capital said the samples found positive for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021