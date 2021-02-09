Left Menu

Rajasthan becomes 12th state to undertake 'One Nation One Ration Card system'

Rajasthan became the twelfth state in the country to successfully undertake 'One Nation One Ration Card system' reform stipulated by the Department of Expenditure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan became the twelfth state in the country to successfully undertake 'One Nation One Ration Card system' reform stipulated by the Department of Expenditure. The Department of Expenditure gave Rajasthan permission to mobilise additional financial resources through Open Market Borrowings.

"Rajasthan has become the 12th State in the country to successfully undertake "One Nation One Ration Card system" reform stipulated by the Department of Expenditure. The state has become eligible to mobilise additional financial resources of Rs 2,731 crore through Open Market Borrowings," reads a statement from Ministry of Finance. Rajasthan has now joined 11 other states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh, who have completed this reform.

"On completion of One Nation One Ration Card system reform, these 12 states have been granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 33,440 crore by the Department of Expenditure," informed the ministry. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget on February 1, had said, "One Nation One Ration Card scheme of the Union Government is being implemented by 32 States and Union Territories, reaching about 69 crore beneficiaries."

Sitharaman had also informed that the scheme has covered 86 per cent of the beneficiaries, adding that the remaining four states and UTs will be integrated into the scheme in the coming few months. (ANI)

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

