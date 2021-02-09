Left Menu

Jt panel on Data Protection Bill gets time till part 2 of Budget Session to present report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:50 IST
The joint committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Tuesday given time till the first week of the second part of the ongoing Budget session to submit its report.

The second part of the Budget session begins from March 8. The first part of the session ends on February 13.

Meenakshi Lekhi of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved a motion in Lok Sabha that the extension of time granted to the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 by the House on September 23 last year to present the report upto the second week of the Winter Session, 2020, may be treated as extension upto last day of first week of second part of Budget Session, 2021.

The motion moved by Lekhi was passed by a voice vote.

The panel has 20 members from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

The Winter Session of Parliament did not take place due to coronavirus.

Opposition parties had criticised the government for a growing ''snooping industry'' under its watch and alleged that the bill violated the Constitution. Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had refuted the charge.

