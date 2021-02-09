Left Menu

Uttarakhand tragedy: Khattar gives Rs 11 crore from CM's Relief Fund

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:57 IST
Uttarakhand tragedy: Khattar gives Rs 11 crore from CM's Relief Fund

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave Rs 11 crore as financial aid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Fund in the wake of the glacier tragedy in the hill state.

In this hour of tragedy and crisis, the Haryana government stands with Uttarakhand, and every possible help will be given to the state to deal with the disaster, Khattar said in an official statement said here.

A glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations.

The death toll has climbed to 31 as multiple agencies race against time to reach about 30 workers trapped inside a tunnel in a power project site and 175 people are missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 deaths 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks: Govt

Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent ...

Narayanasamy to meet President to seek recall of Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Tuesday left for Delhi, accompanied by a threemember delegation, to meet the President to seek recall of LtGovernor Kiran Bedi, for allegedly impeding implementation ofvarious decisions of the elec...

DRI arrests 3 for dealing in drugs in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Tuesday arrested three people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act for illegal NRx drugs diversion and dealings. In a week-long operation conducted by DRI in Indore, Shivpu...

Four serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza virus

Four serological samples of bird droppings collected from Delhi zoo have been found positive for the Avian influenza virus, authorities said on Tuesday.The National Zoological Park NZP in the capital said the samples found positive for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021