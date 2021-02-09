Left Menu

Thai activists jailed pending trial for royal insults - lawyer

At least 58 activists have been charged under those laws since November, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, which represented the four defendants on Tuesday. Parit Chiwarak, Arnon Nampa, Patiwat Saraiyam and Somyot Pruksakasemsuk face charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences, including sedition, over a Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:00 IST
Thai activists jailed pending trial for royal insults - lawyer

Four Thai activists were remanded in prison on Tuesday after being prosecuted for insulting the king, their lawyer said, as the first cases of lese majeste stemming from rallies that demanded reforms to the powerful monarchy went to court.

The protesters had broken traditional taboos by criticising King Maha Vajiralongkorn, risking prosecution under article 112 of the criminal code that make insulting or defaming the royal family a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison. At least 58 activists have been charged under those laws since November, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, which represented the four defendants on Tuesday.

Parit Chiwarak, Arnon Nampa, Patiwat Saraiyam and Somyot Pruksakasemsuk face charges of lese majeste and 10 other offences, including sedition, over a Sept. 19 protest near Bangkok's royal palace, Prayuth Petchkun, deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General, told reporters. Parit also faces more such charges for his comments at a Nov. 14 protest.

The four denied all charges, Krisadang Nutcharat, one of their lawyers, told Reuters. "The court did not grant bail for the four citing that the offenses have high penalties and they have repeatedly re-offended," Krisadang said.

The court could not be reached and typically does not comment on individual cases. It came a day after U.N. human rights experts condemned Thailand's rising number of lese majeste cases, including last month's 43-year jail sentence, the harshest punishment yet, for an elderly woman.

Thailand had briefly stopped using the lese majeste law in 2018 but police started to invoke it again in November after protesters began openly criticizing the monarchy. Krisadang said the legal team would continue to request bail for the activists, who will be held at Bangkok Remand prison, with their trials set for March 15.

The main Thai protest group Ratsadon called for more demonstrations after the court decision. "We will not accept the law that should not exist in a democratic country, like 112, to block our thoughts and freedom anymore," it said in a statement on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 deaths 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks: Govt

Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any such fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that from the pandemic point of view consistent ...

Narayanasamy to meet President to seek recall of Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Tuesday left for Delhi, accompanied by a threemember delegation, to meet the President to seek recall of LtGovernor Kiran Bedi, for allegedly impeding implementation ofvarious decisions of the elec...

DRI arrests 3 for dealing in drugs in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Tuesday arrested three people under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act for illegal NRx drugs diversion and dealings. In a week-long operation conducted by DRI in Indore, Shivpu...

Four serological samples of bird droppings from Delhi zoo test positive for avian influenza virus

Four serological samples of bird droppings collected from Delhi zoo have been found positive for the Avian influenza virus, authorities said on Tuesday.The National Zoological Park NZP in the capital said the samples found positive for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021