Mumbai: Man injures cop with stone, arrested

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:34 IST
A constable sustained injuriesafter the man he was trying to apprehend in Santacruz area ofMumbai in the early hours of Tuesday attacked him with astone, an official said.

Constable Ghanshyam Narvekar was on on patrol near theGazder Bund area and arrived at a scene where some people werefighting, he said.

''The youths who were fighting fled on spottingNarvekar. However, one of them, identified as RishikeshRamakant Tiwari, hit Narvekar with a stone, leaving him withhead injuries,'' he said.

Narvekar is hospitalised and out of danger whileTiwari has been arrested for attempt to murder and assault ongovernment servant discharging duty, said Senior InspectorDyaneshwar Ganore of Santacruz police station.

