MP: DRI seizes alprazolam tablets, cough syrups; nabs three

The Director of RevenueIntelligence (DRI) has seized a large consignment ofalprazolam tablets and cough syrups, and arrested threepersons from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, an officialsaid on Tuesday.

During ''Operation NRx'', a campaign against drugtrafficking launched a week ago, the DRI seized 78,000 tabletsof alprazolam and 528 bottles of cough syrup containingcodeine phosphate, the official said.

The seizures were made from Indore, Pichhor andGwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, hesaid.

Three members of a gang, including a pharmacist fromJhansi and a drug supplier from Picchor, have been arrestedfor the alleged illegal trade of these drugs, which were meantto be sold to addicts at a higher price, he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the trio,the officer said, adding that further investigation isunderway.

As per government regulations, alprazolam tablets andcough syrups containing codeine phosphate can be sold only ondoctor's prescription, and drug stores are supposed to keep arecord of sale and purchase of these drugs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)