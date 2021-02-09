Rs 5 cr worth drugs hidden in weighing scales seized in TN

Rs 5 cr worth drugs hidden in weighing scales seized in TNPTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:32 IST
Hashish and meth crystals worth Rsfive crore, concealed in digital weighing scales and meant tobe shipped to Qatar, have been recovered from the Air CargoExport shed here, Customs said on Tuesday.
Two people, including the exporter, have been arrested.
The seizure of 44 kg of hashish worth Rs 4.4 crore and700 grams of Methamphetamine crystals, worth Rs 70 lakh, wasmade on a tip off, an official release from the office ofCommissioner of Customs, Chennai Air Cargo, said.
It said seven packages declared to contain 55 weighingmachines in the shipping bill were opened and examined.
Digital weighing scales were found and they appeared''unusually heavy,'' it said.
All these were opened and the hashish was foundconcealed in 52 machines, with a specially designed metal boxfixed by tape to the bottom of the scales.
The meth crystals were seized from another two machines,it said, adding the drugs were seized under the NDPS Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDPS Act
- Customs
- Qatar
- Hashish
- ofCommissioner of Customs
- Chennai Air Cargo
ALSO READ
Govt may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021
Govt may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar
China says customs should prioritise inspection for COVID-19 vaccine exports
Govt may increase customs duty on certain components in Union Budget 2021: Sources