Rs 5 cr worth drugs hidden in weighing scales seized in TN

Hashish and meth crystals worth Rsfive crore, concealed in digital weighing scales and meant tobe shipped to Qatar, have been recovered from the Air CargoExport shed here, Customs said on Tuesday.

Two people, including the exporter, have been arrested.

The seizure of 44 kg of hashish worth Rs 4.4 crore and700 grams of Methamphetamine crystals, worth Rs 70 lakh, wasmade on a tip off, an official release from the office ofCommissioner of Customs, Chennai Air Cargo, said.

It said seven packages declared to contain 55 weighingmachines in the shipping bill were opened and examined.

Digital weighing scales were found and they appeared''unusually heavy,'' it said.

All these were opened and the hashish was foundconcealed in 52 machines, with a specially designed metal boxfixed by tape to the bottom of the scales.

The meth crystals were seized from another two machines,it said, adding the drugs were seized under the NDPS Act.

