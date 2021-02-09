MeToo: Delhi court verdict likely tomorrow in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani

#MeToo: Delhi court verdict likely tomorrow in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya RamaniPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:39 IST
A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on February 1 reserved the judgment after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.
Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.
Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.
He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravindra Kumar
- Akbar
- Ramani
- A Delhi Court
- M J Akbar's
- Priya Ramani
- MeToo
ALSO READ
Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam among Padma Vibhushan awardees
Former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, late singer S P Balasubramaniam given Padma Vibhushan: MHA.
Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for S P Balasubramaniam, KS Chithra given Padma Bhushan
Ex-PM of Japan Abe, SP Balasubramaniam given Padma Vibhushan, Gogoi, Paswan, Mahajan named for Padma Bhushan
Ex-PM of Japan Abe, late singer SP Balasubramaniam awarded Padma Vibhushan; Gogoi, Paswan, Sumitra Mahajan honoured with Padma Bhushan