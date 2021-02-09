Saudi appeal court rejects rights activist claim she was tortured in jail, family says on Twitter

Saudi appeal court rejects rights activist claim she was tortured in jail, family says on TwitterReuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:51 IST
A Saudi appeal court has rejected the claim of human rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul that she was tortured in jail, members of her family said on Twitter on Tuesday.
"The appeal maintains its first decision: denies the torture. The reason? The burden of proof is on Loujain," wrote her sister, Lina.
Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lina
- Saudi
- al-Hathloul
