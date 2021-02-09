Left Menu

One held, minor detained for killing Navi Mumbai man

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:21 IST
A 19-year-old man from Nashik wasarrested and a minor detained for allegedly killing a man inRabale area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed Ramesh Jadhjv, a residentof Deolali area of Nashik, and a minor boy for allegedlykilling Anil Jairam Shinde (19), assistant commissioner ofPolice (ACP) Vinayak Vast of Vashi division said.

The matter came to light when the victim's familylodged a missing persons complaint on February 5 at Talavaliand his body was subsequently recovered in the bushes by theside of the lake, the official said.

A probe revealed that the accused had called thevictim for a drink, attacked him with a sickle and left him todie, senior inspector Yogesh Gawde of Rabale police station.

While the minor had been referred to the juvenilecourt, the arrested accused was produced before a localmagistrate who remanded him into police custody till February12, it was stated.

The police recovered a sickle, two knives and beerbottles from the scene of crime, an official said.

