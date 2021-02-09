Gujarat AAP chief surrenders before police, gets bail

A local court on Tuesdaygranted a regular bail to Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat unit chiefGopal Italia after he surrendered before the police in a caserelated to unlawful assembly and a scuffle during a publicmeeting attended by the party's MLA from Delhi, Atishi.

Italia was granted the regular bail by the court ofadditional chief metropolitan magistrate RB Marfatiya on abond of Rs 10,000.

An FIR was registered against Italia and three otherswith Gujarat University police station in Ahmedbabad lastmonth under sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to publicservant), 143 (unlawful assembly), 146 (violence by anunlawful assembly), and 188 (disobedience to order dulypromulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, AAP'slegal cell head Pranav Thakkar said.

They were booked following an alleged scuffle with thepolice at the public meeting, he said, adding that the AAP hadobtained a persmission from the police to hold that meeting.

Three other accused had earlier surrendered before thepolice and were granted bail by court.

Italia's anticipatory bail plea was rejected by asessions court, after which he moved the High Court.

After returning from Delhi, Italia surrendered beforeAhmedbabad police on early Tuesday morning, following which hewas produced in the metropolitan court, Thakkar said.

