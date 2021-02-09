Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava receives COVID-19 vaccine jab

Left Menu

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19 at a hospital in Chanakyrpuri, officials said.According to police, Shrivastava got vaccinated at the Primus Super Speciality Hospital. The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, had crossed the one lakh-mark a few days ago.The vaccination of frontline workers has started.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:23 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday got vaccinated against COVID-19 at a hospital in Chanakyrpuri, officials said.

According to police, Shrivastava got vaccinated at the Primus Super Speciality Hospital. The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, had crossed the one lakh-mark a few days ago.

The vaccination of frontline workers has started. Frontline workers include, police, civil defence staff and Delhi Jal Board and electricity department employees, among others. After the emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccine, its first doses were administered to healthcare workers on priority.

