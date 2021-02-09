32-year-old woman stabbed to death in Delhi's Kishangarh
A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death in southwest Delhis Kishangarh area on Tuesday, police said here.The victim was identified as Tarannum, alias Heena, a resident of the area, they said. Information was received at Kishangarh police station from Fortis hospital at around 3 am that a woman having stab injury was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.The victims friend Sumit had admitted her to the hospital.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:01 IST
A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area on Tuesday, police said here.
The victim was identified as Tarannum, alias Heena, a resident of the area, they said. Information was received at Kishangarh police station from Fortis hospital at around 3 am that a woman having stab injury was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
The victim's friend Sumit had admitted her to the hospital. Sumit and Tarannum's husband are being interrogated, the police said, adding that no one has been detained yet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Commuters to face traffic disruptions on NH between Karnal and Delhi from Jan 25-27
No relief to Delhiites from pollution as air quality remains in very poor category
Fire at guest house in Delhi after cylinder blast, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, 2 injured
Delhi witnesses low visibility due to fog