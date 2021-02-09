Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:01 IST
32-year-old woman stabbed to death in Delhi's Kishangarh

A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh area on Tuesday, police said here.

The victim was identified as Tarannum, alias Heena, a resident of the area, they said. Information was received at Kishangarh police station from Fortis hospital at around 3 am that a woman having stab injury was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The victim's friend Sumit had admitted her to the hospital. Sumit and Tarannum's husband are being interrogated, the police said, adding that no one has been detained yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

