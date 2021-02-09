Left Menu

Andhra HC directs State Election Commissioner not to use 'eWatch' app till Feb 17

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the matter over usage of 'e watch' app to February 17 stating that the app developed by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) can anyway not be used now until the security certificate is obtained.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:09 IST
Andhra HC directs State Election Commissioner not to use 'eWatch' app till Feb 17
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the matter over usage of 'e watch' app to February 17 stating that the app developed by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) can anyway not be used now until the security certificate is obtained. The High Court also directed the SEC to reply to the queries raised by the Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS).

The PIL's in relation to the e-Watch app developed by the SEC was taken up by the High Court today. The matter was heard by the court comprising of Chief Justice and Justice Praveen Kumar. On behalf of the State Government, C Sumon submitted that based on the request made by the SEC to the APTS, the APTS has conducted preliminary tests and a report has been sent to the SEC on flaws and the security concerns found in the app.

It was submitted on behalf of the SEC that it is willing to use the services of the e-Vigil app of the Election commission of India if it is allowed to do so. The counsel for the SEC further submitted that the app developed by the State Government e-nigha was not working. The High Court inquired as to whether the State Government has any objection if the app developed by the State is used by the SEC.

Summon informed the court that he has no instructions on the status of the App developed by the State but the State will not have any objection if the SEC wants to use the app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Biden nominees ethics pledges on cryptocurrencies, university and company ties

Several of President Joe Bidens nominees to head key U.S. agencies are selling stock holdings and pledging to seek ethics waivers if they have to oversee matters in which they have had personal interests, according to new filings with the O...

Heavy fighting in central Yemen leaves at least 29 dead

Heavy fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed more than two dozen people in the past three days in the central Marib province, Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said Tuesday. The war in Yemen erupted in 2014, when ...

UK's Princess Eugenie has had baby son - Buckingham Palace

Britains Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, has given birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger da...

EU to ask for more time to ratify Brexit trade deal, Frost says

The European Union is likely to ask for more time to ratify the Brexit trade deal, Britains former Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Tuesday.We have heard informally from the commission today that we are likely to get a formal request t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021