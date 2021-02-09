Left Menu

Heavy fighting in central Yemen leaves at least 29 dead

Heavy fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed more than two dozen people in the past three days in the central Marib province, Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said Tuesday.

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:53 IST
Heavy fighting in central Yemen leaves at least 29 dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed more than two dozen people in the past three days in the central Marib province, Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said Tuesday. The war in Yemen erupted in 2014, when Iran-allied Houthi rebels seized the capital and much of the country's north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore the authority of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi's government, launched a sweeping military intervention months later.

The officials said at least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded from both sides in the most recent fighting for Marib. The rebels have sought to take control of the oil-rich province from the internationally recognized government. Tribal leaders said the Houthis have deployed reinforcements to break government defenses in Marib, an anti-Houthi stronghold, but they have made no progress.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, as did the tribal leaders for fear of reprisals.

U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said he was "extremely concerned" about the Houthi attacks on Marib, "especially at a time of renewed diplomatic momentum" to resume talks aiming to end the war.

"A negotiated political settlement that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people is the only sustainable solution to end this conflict," he tweeted.

Mohamed Abdel Salam, a spokesman for the Houthis, denounced Griffiths' comments. He called for the U.N. envoy to "adjust his crooked logic." He did not elaborate.

The new bout of fighting in Marib came after President Joe Biden announced last week that the U.S. will end its support, including some arms sales, of the Saudi-led coalition's war against the Houthis.

The long-awaited move refocused a spotlight on the world's worst humanitarian crisis and was welcomed by many Yemenis and aid groups that hope the policy change might add to momentum for peace talks.

Griffiths also visited Iran, the main backer of the Houthis, on Saturday, part of a broader effort to negotiate a political solution to the Yemen conflict.

The war in Yemen has spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed some 1130,000 people, including fighters and civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Dermapharm aims to start making Pfizer shot at second site by May

BRIEF-Microsoft Says Investigating An Issue In Which Yammer Users May Be Unable To Access The Service And Receive An Error

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's impeachment trial starts with graphic video of deadly Capitol assault

Donald Trumps historic impeachment trial on a charge of inciting last months deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol began on Tuesday, making the Republican the first former U.S. president to be tried in the Senate. House of Representatives Dem...

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...

FACTBOX-What Biden is doing to bring more refugees into the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden is proposing to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 from the record-low 15,000 set by his predecessor Donald Trump.U.S. State Department officials are expected to meet this week with key lawmakers in a form...

Biden's OMB pick cites concern about China's adherence to trade rules

President Joe Bidens pick as budget director on Tuesday struck a critical tone against China, voicing concern about potential security threats posed by Chinese technology and accusing Beijing of failing to meet bilateral commitments. Neera ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021