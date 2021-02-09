Left Menu

UK says surprising if EU decides data rules not adequate

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:23 IST
It would be surprising if the European Union decided Britain's data protection rules were not adequate, former chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Tuesday.

"We await the EU's verdict on whether we are considered to be adequate," he told a Lords committee.

"Since we are operating exactly the same legislation at the point of exit and we haven't changed it, it would surprising if we were not, and that's the assumption that we are working on."

