Left Menu

Two more held for killing Kamal Nath's kin in Gr Noida

The two absconding suspects involved in the murder of an elderly couple related to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath were held after an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Tuesday night, officials said.The accused were on a motorcycle and they were intercepted during checking by a Beta-2 police station team, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.The duo opened fire on the team and police retaliated, he said, Both the accused suffered injuries to their legs in retaliatory firing by police.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:38 IST
Two more held for killing Kamal Nath's kin in Gr Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The two absconding suspects involved in the murder of an elderly couple related to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath were held after an encounter with police in Greater Noida on Tuesday night, officials said.

The accused were on a motorcycle and they were intercepted during checking by a Beta-2 police station team, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The duo opened fire on the team and police retaliated, he said, "Both the accused suffered injuries to their legs in retaliatory firing by police. They have been hospitalised. Cash, including foreign currency, some ornaments and some bank-related documents have been seized from their possession," Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Balmiki, the key suspect in the sensational double murder case, and Subhash Ahirwar, he said, adding that their two other partners Dev Sharma and Bishan Singh Bhadauriya have already been arrested.

The officer said these four people, all in their 20s, were involved in the killing of Narendra Nath, around 70 years old, and his wife Suman Nath, around 65 years old. Their bodies were found at their home at Sector Alpha 1 under Beta-2 police station area on Friday morning after a party, he said.

Nath, a distant cousin of former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, was strangled to death, while his wife was shot dead. According to the police, Nath had loaned around Rs two lakh on interest to Balmiki, who was not intending to pay back the money and had hatched a plan to eliminate the elderly couple with the help of his friends.

Balmiki had also kept his motorcycle at Nath's home in Sector Alpha 1 as collateral against the loan, the police had said in a statement. PTI KIS ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League launches new scheme to combat racism

The Premier League on Tuesday set in motion an action plan to eradicate racial prejudice and create more opportunities for minority ethnic groups in soccer. It builds on the existing actions taken by the Premier League and clubs to promote ...

U.N. in talks with U.S. on Central American refugees applying for asylum from home

The United Nations Refugee Agency has held initial talks with U.S. President Joe Bidens administration about Central American asylum claimants being processed in their own countries, but it is too early to estimate how many people could ben...

J&J CEO says people may need annual COVID-19 vaccine shots for next several years - CNBC

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots. Unfortunately, as the virus spreads it can also...

Golf-Ryder Cup captain Harrington tests positive for COVID-19

Padraig Harrington, who will captain Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this weeks ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old Harrington, who missed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021