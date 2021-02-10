Odd News Roundup: To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis keep calm and carry on screaming

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

To lift lockdown gloom, Israelis keep calm and carry on screaming

Tired of COVID-19 confinement and seeking both communion and emotional release, some Israelis have taken to group screaming. A record vaccine rollout has done little to ease Israel's pandemic curbs. Next month's election - the fourth in two years, due to coalition infighting and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal woes - has many complaining of malaise.

(With inputs from agencies.)