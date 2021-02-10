Majority of U.S. Senate says Trump impeachment trial is constitutional

Majority of U.S. Senate says Trump impeachment trial is constitutionalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 03:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 03:38 IST
A majority of the U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to hold a full impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump when they backed Democrats' argument that the proceeding is allowed under the U.S. Constitution.
Trump's lawyers argued that as a former president, the Senate has no legal standing for holding a trial on the House of Representatives' impeachment charge that he incited an insurrection while in office.
