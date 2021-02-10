Left Menu

U.S. senators revive bill to make refugee status easier for Hong Kong protesters

A bipartisan group of senior U.S. senators reintroduced a bill on Tuesday to make it easier for people from Hong Kong fearing persecution after joining protests against China to obtain U.S. refugee status.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 05:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 05:14 IST
U.S. senators revive bill to make refugee status easier for Hong Kong protesters

A bipartisan group of senior U.S. senators reintroduced a bill on Tuesday to make it easier for people from Hong Kong fearing persecution after joining protests against China to obtain U.S. refugee status. The 12 senators, led by Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Bob Menendez, said the bill was a response to a draconian national security law introduced by China in Hong Kong last year that was the focus of mass street protests.

The Hong Kong Safe Harbor Act would make "Hong Kongers who participated peacefully in the protest movement and have a well-founded fear of persecution" eligible for processing as refugees in Hong Kong or a third country. Refugees from Hong Kong would not be subject to a numerical limitation, a statement from the senators said.

The proposed law would also make it easier for dissidents to seek asylum by waiving provisions that make suspected intent to immigrate or a criminal record disqualifying factors for non-immigrant visas. Additionally, it would make Hong Kongers who have their residency revoked eligible for refugee status as victims of political persecution.

"The U.S. must do all it can to assist those Hong Kongers who have courageously stood up to defend the city they love from the CCP’s persecution and open our doors to them," Rubio said. Menendez said the aim was "to reiterate to the Chinese Communist Party that the United States stands foursquare with the people of Hong Kong" and to show they would not "fall through the cracks of our broken immigration system... ."

The bill was reintroduced because a previous version expired when a new Senate was seated last month. The new Biden administration's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has said the United States should accept people fleeing the Hong Kong crackdown.

"If they're the victims of repression from Chinese authorities, we should do something to give them haven," he told NBC news late last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eli Lilly's antibody combination receives FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA granted emergency use authorization EUA to Eli Lillys combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19, the U.S. drugmaker said on Tuesday.Eli Lillys combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivima...

Twitter investors look past warning of slower user growth and eye rising ad sales

Twitter Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street targets for quarterly sales and profit and followed its social media peers to forecast a strong start to 2021 as ad spending rebounds from a rock bottom. The solid beat, aided by ad product improvemen...

Moderna enters supply agreement for COVID-19 vaccine with Taiwan, Colombia

U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had entered supply agreements for its COVID-19 vaccine with the governments of Taiwan and Colombia for five million doses and 10 million doses, respectively.Modernas COVID-19 vaccine is not curr...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are first round. Times local GMT 11 1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAYPlay began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021