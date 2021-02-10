Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on Wednesday at 6

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:06 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on Wednesday at 6:30 pm via video conferencing. As per an official release, the theme of the Summit is 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'.

"Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Republic of Maldives; Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change will be present on the occasion," it stated. The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10 to February 12 and will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change.

"Marking 20 years in its journey of making 'sustainable development' a globally shared goal, the Summit series brings together governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change. With its focus on bringing the voices of youth and women to the forefront, the Summit intends to carry forward these vital discussions from the Global South to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow.," said the official website of the World Sustainable Development Summit. "India's Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Earth Sciences are key partners of the Summit. Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, are amongst the range of topics to be discussed during the Summit," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A look at what quarantine is like in Olympic-host Japan

Whats it like traveling to Japan, six months ahead of the Olympics Almost impossible, unless youre a Japanese national or a foreigner with resident status. A state of emergency for a large part of the country means that even those special c...

Commercial tax officers caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Hyderabad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested two commercial tax officers in Hyderabad on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for discharging undue favours. Mohammed Wasif Azam, the assistant commercial tax officer and Mohammed Ash...

Australian Open''s hard quarantine ''took a toll'' on players

Being stuck for two weeks in a Melbourne hotel room with windows that wouldnt open really took a toll on Victoria Azarenka in the leadup to the Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournaments two-time champion explained after she had trouble br...

U.S. warns against moves that damage institutions in Haiti amid political gridlock

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Haitis fragile institutions, although it stopped short of chastising President Jovenel Moise after his government retired three Supreme Court judges who posed a threat to his l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021