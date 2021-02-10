Left Menu

India logs 11,067 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India has reported 11,067 new COVID-19 cases and 13,087 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India has reported 11,067 new COVID-19 cases and 13,087 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The new cases take the cumulative count of people infected with the virus in the country to 1,08,58,371, including 1,41,511 active cases and 1,05,61,608 recoveries.

With 94 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll now stands at 1,55,252. As many as 66,11,561 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to the people in the country so far, the Ministry said.

A total of 20,33,24,655 samples have been tested for the coronavirus, out of which 7,36,903 samples were tested on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. The sustained low number of daily cases and rising recoveries have ensured a continuous fall in active cases, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

India's average daily deaths also continue to sharply decline. From a high of 211 in the second week of January 2021, average daily deaths have reduced to 96 in the second week of February 2021, registering a decline of 55 per cent, it said. "India's case fatality rate (CFR) of 1.43 per cent is amongst the lowest in the world and the global average is 2.18 per cent," the ministry added. (ANI)

