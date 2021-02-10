Kerala HC restrains Sunny Leone's arrest in connection with alleged financial fraud

The Kerala High Court has restrained the Crime Branch from arresting actor Sunny Leone in connection with an alleged financial fraud of Rs 29 lakhs. A bench of Justice Ashok Menon ordered this while considering the anticipatory bail plea of the actor.

The court allowed the Crime Branch to interrogate her but only after serving a notice under 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to her. In the last week, the Crime Branch recorded her statement at Thiruvananthapuram in the case. R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor, had lodged a complaint alleging that Sunny Leone accepted Rs 29 lakh promising to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)