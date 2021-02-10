Left Menu

JKNPP president resigns from party membership

JKNPP Working Committee was constituted after its electoral process was completed by February 9 under the chairmanship of Returning Officer, P K Ganju in presence of Bhim Singh.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:29 IST
JKNPP president resigns from party membership

In a setback to the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), its president and former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia on Wednesday announced his resignation from the basic membership of the party.

Mankotia, a two-time former MLA from Udhampur constituency, was on February 6 re-elected as party president, a post which he is holding for the past over one decade.

''With a heavy heart, I announce my resignation from all posts and responsibilities in the party and also from the basic membership of the party,'' Mankotia said in a video message on his Facebook page.

The JKNPP leader said unavoidable circumstances forced him to take this decision in haste and without consulting colleagues and workers, indicating that he is resigning because of a power tussle within the extended family.

''Had I not resigned, there was a possibility of the family matter becoming public. I appeal JKNPP founder and patron Bhim Singh that Harsh Dev Singh (JKNPP chairman) is capable and has interest. He should be given full responsibility of the party,'' he said.

Bhim Singh is the uncle of Mankotia and Harsh Dev Singh is his cousin brother.

He asked his supporters to attend the scheduled meeting in Udhampur on Thursday and said the meeting would decide his future course of action. JKNPP Working Committee was constituted after its electoral process was completed by February 9 under the chairmanship of Returning Officer, P K Ganju in presence of Bhim Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major Port Authorities Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

A bill that seeks to provide greater autonomy in decision-making to 12 major ports in the country and professionalise their governance by setting up boards was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020...

Adobe adds new collaboration feature in Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco

Adobe has made collaboration much easier for people working on shared projects on Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco.The new Invite to Edit feature allows Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco users to share access to a cloud document and invite...

COVID-19 variants taking hold in France but increase not exponential -specialist

More contagious variants of the new coronavirus are taking hold in France but their spread is not currently as fast as initially feared, Bruno Lina, a French virus specialist and a member of the scientific body advising the government, said...

Over 2,400 missing girls from MP rescued in Jan 2021: Police

Madhya Pradesh police have rescued 2,444 minor girls last month under a campaign to trace missing and abducted girls, an official said on Wednesday.A total of 3,122 cases of missing and abducted girls were pending at the end of the last mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021