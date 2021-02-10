Left Menu

5,922 arrested in terror cases between 2016 and 2019: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

As many as 5,922 people were arrested in different parts of the country between 2016 and 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said according to the latest data of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the total number of people arrested under the UAPA in 2019 was 1,948.

A total of 5,922 people were arrested under the anti-terror law between 2016 and 2019, while 132 people were acquitted during the said period, the minister added.

