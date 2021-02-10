Left Menu

Man wanted in Red Fort violence arrested from Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:20 IST
Man wanted in Red Fort violence arrested from Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man wanted in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day was arrested by Delhi Police from Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.

Iqbal Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

On Monday, the Special Cell had arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu, a ''prominent player'' behind the violence at the Red Fort.

The Delhi police had announced cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.

A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters.

Of them, Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh have been arrested. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the rest of them.

Sidhu has been sent to seven-day police custody by a city court.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TTK Prestige Q3 net up 39 pc at Rs 84 cr

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige Ltd on Wednesday reported a 39.26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.84 crore for the third quarter ended December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.20 crore in October-Dec...

Cold conditions continue in Kashmir

Kashmir continued to reel under cold weather conditions with the minimum temperature dropping in most parts of the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.The meteorological department has predicted dry but slightly cold weather for the next fe...

PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion of thanks on the Presidents address in the Lok Sabha at around 4 pm on Wednesday. At around 4 PM today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Tha...

Investigators: Throttle problem suspected in Indonesia crash

A malfunctioning automatic throttle may have caused the pilots of a Sriwijaya Air jet to lose control, leading to the Boeing planes plunge into the Java Sea last month, Indonesian investigators said Wednesday.National Transportation Safety ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021